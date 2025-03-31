Zimbabwe: Rufaro Erupts! Dynamos Happy Again Following Triumph Over Simba Bhora

31 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Dynamos fans finally got to experience the adrenaline rush associated with victory after the Harare giants defeated Simba Bhora 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter Sunday.

Dynamos ended a three-match winless run thanks to a second half goal by Shadrack Nyahwa, who capitalised on poor goalkeeping by Simba Bhora's shot-stopper, William Thole.

The solitary goal delighted the Dynamos faithfuls, who had endured a frustrating winless streak in the PSL since November last year.

In the process, Nyahwa became the first Dynamos player to score in the PSL since last season.

The win also ended an unwanted record for DeMbare, as it was their first victory against Simba Bhora since the latter's promotion to the top flight in 2023.

The victory sparked wild celebrations among the Vietnam end at Rufaro Stadium, which houses the Dynamos supporters who had been starved of success.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe was relieved to have finally found a winning formula, especially in front of their demanding crowd.

"I am grateful for the performance by my team. They stuck to instructions. We knew very well that after beating Simba Bhora in the Chibuku Super Cup, they would come at us, but we understood the importance of absorbing pressure and taking our chances," said Chigowe.

The win lifted DeMbare to sixth place, four points behind Ngezi Platinum, who lead by 10 points.

Dynamos are also one of only four teams yet to lose a match in the four games played so far this season.

Simba Bhora coach Joel Luphahla, who has now lost to Chigowe twice this year, conceded that the student was inferior to the teacher.

"Dynamos were more motivated from the first whistle, and we spoke about how they had nothing to lose. It's disappointing that in four weeks, we've lost twice. It shows that he (Chigowe) is my mentor," said Luphahla.

