Zimbabwe: Cleric Wutawunashe Wades Into Anti-2030 Couldron, Says Geza Is Fighting for 'Zimbabwe's Wrongs to Be Righted'

The founder and leader of the Family of God Church (FOG), Bishop Andrew Wutawunashe, has made a bold call for his church members to pray for outspoken war veteran Blessed Runesu 'Bombshell' Geza.

Last week, Wutawunashe denounced the growing calls for protests, warning that people would be "attempting to crucify their own liberator", that is President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking on Sunday at his church, Wutawunashe stated that Geza is the one who can cleanse Zimbabwe with a "bathe".

"There is one man we left out, and today I want you to pray for him. This man fought for the liberation of this country, amen, and at some point, when he saw the problems which pained him, he decided just like his name--that this country needs a bath.

"Deep in the heart of that man is something that just says this country needs a bath, that's why his name is Geza.

"And today, Comrade Geza, we want you to know that we appreciate all the sacrifices you did for our nation and the desires you have that the wrongs to the things that are negative, may be righted in our nation," said Wutawunashe.

Geza's calls for protests have raised alarm nationwide, prompting the State security agencies to deploy officers, water cannons, and patrol trucks.

Mnangagwa has also called for peace during these trying times, which are now a threat to his leadership.