Zimbabwe: Reigning Miss UZ Crowned Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025

Reigning Miss University of Zimbabwe (UZ), Chengeto Kanyai, was crowned Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025 on Friday, edging out Bulawayo's Samukele Dlamini (1st Princess) and Masvingo's Lerato Masocha (2nd Princess) for the coveted title.

The inaugural pageant, held in Harare under the theme "Empowering Through Diversity", adopted a virtual format, similar to Miss World's approach during the Covid-19 era.

Organisers cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the shift.

Originally scheduled to take place at Robbi Mupawose Hall at the Harare Agricultural Show Ground, the event was relocated to Mudziyashe.

For her victory, Kanyai, a Business Management (Systems Design and Applications) student, will represent Zimbabwe on a Pan-African platform in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she will promote the message of decolonised beauty and empowerment across the continent.

In an interview, Kanyai expressed her excitement about winning, especially considering this was only her second pageant.

"I ventured into modelling last year, and Miss UZ was my first trial.

"I'm thrilled to have been crowned Miss Ebony Zimbabwe and look forward to representing the country in South Africa.

"I'm grateful to the organisers for giving me this opportunity."

Kanyai admitted she was initially hesitant about entering pageantry.

"I've always loved modelling, but sometimes parents are sceptical about such things, so I never had the platform to try it out.

"However, when I enrolled at university, I decided to go for it.

"Now, my family are my biggest supporters, and I'm glad I followed my passion."

Meanwhile, Samukele Dlamini had a remarkable debut, securing 1st Princess and winning the People's Choice Award in her first-ever pageant.

"I was eyeing the crown, but God's will was done.

"I'm just happy to have been part of it, and the lessons I'm taking with me are invaluable.

"My passion for entrepreneurship was also reignited during boot camp, so I know I'm on the right path," Dlamini said.

Looking ahead, Dlamini is already considering other pageants.

"I'll be preparing and perfecting my walk before deciding which one to enter, but I'm definitely eyeing Miss Earth and Miss Environment."

While Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025 was crowning its queen, the Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe pageant was also making headlines.

At De Lux Villa and Conference Centre in Bulawayo, the competition narrowed down to its final 15 contestants, who will compete for the Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe crown in Harare this July. - Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu