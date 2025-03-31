Zimbabwe: Security Forces On High Alert - Concern Over Foreign Hand in Illegal Protests

Security forces stand ready to handle any disturbances and the Government remains resolutely committed to national stability, the Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, has said.

Addressing citizens in Gutu South yesterday, Minister Matuke warned against any actions threatening public order and potential disruptions by agitators, emphasising that protecting citizens' safety remained the Government's top priority, with all necessary measures implemented to ensure communities remained secure and daily activities continue uninterrupted.

At the same time, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed comprehensive nationwide deployments to maintain public safety.

"I want to assure every citizen that your security is our top priority. Comprehensive measures are in place to safeguard our society. Our security forces are well-prepared to handle any potential disruptions while ensuring that people going about their daily business are respected and protected," said Minister Matuke.

Minister Matuke

While acknowledging citizens' right to lawful protest, the minister firmly opposed any actions endangering public safety.

"In the spirit of promoting calm and resilience, I encourage all citizens to continue with their daily business as usual. There is no need for undue anxiety or panic," he said.

"We must collectively focus on our national priorities that enhance welfare and progress, rather than be distracted by rogue elements."

The minister warned that security forces would respond decisively to any threats posed by malcontents.

"Our security apparatus is equipped to handle the situation, and anyone attempting to incite violence or chaos will be dealt with swiftly and decisively. We call upon every citizen to show restraint."

Minister Matuke stressed national unity as essential for Zimbabwe's stability:

"Let us work together to uphold the values of peace, stability, and democratic engagement. We stand ready to protect our citizens and our sovereignty, ensuring that our nation remains a place of safety and prosperity for all."

Minister Matuke revealed concerns about foreign influence behind potential unrest.

"We are concerned about a concerted effort to undermine our stability and foster discord within our society. I urge all citizens to remain vigilant against such foreign-funded threats."

On Saturday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Zimbabweans should go about their business as usual as law enforcement agents will be vigilant and on high alert to guarantee security and ensure peace across the country.

Dr Muswere

Addressing the media, Dr Muswere urged Zimbabweans to ignore calls for protests that are being made by "cyber terrorists" and fanned through social media, saying the country's security sector is well-equipped to deal with any mischief.

"As official Government spokesman, I would like to assure the nation that peace and stability will continue to prevail in our country in terms of the Constitution, including on the 31st March 2025, and all Zimbabweans should disregard misinformation and disinformation being peddled on social media platforms by cyber terrorists," said Dr Muswere.

"We also like to assure the people that law-enforcement agencies have more than enough capacity to deal with any illegal activities that might take place in our country. As a Government, we have taken note of artificial intelligence-generated videos and messages from comedian-cum-terrorists who seek to misinform and dis-inform the public. Those who want to create despondency, alarm and anarchy will be dealt with in terms of the law. No one has the right to overthrow a constitutionally elected Government. So labour, business, learners, students and the generality of all Zimbabweans should continue to do their business as usual as the security sector has more than enough capacity to deal with any illegal activities in our country."

The call for protests, Dr Muswere said, was misplaced as it sought to create a false narrative of a non-existent political crisis.

"We urge Zimbabweans not to participate in these illegal activities which are aimed at creating a false narrative of a political crisis in the country. These actions are criminal and undermine the constitutional rights of freedom of assembly," he said.

Last Thursday, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, said security services were on high alert to ensure the safety and security of the public and everyone, including visitors to the country, should feel secure and continue engaging in their socio-economic activities.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi also assured the nation that it will be business as usual across the country today.

"The police have made adequate deployments throughout the country. Those using public transport or private vehicles should not fear. Businesses and schools should operate normally."

Comm yathi issued a stern warning against social media misuse.

"We are aware of individuals spreading threats online, discouraging work attendance or public transport use. Once identified, they will face the full force of the law."

Nationwide, normalcy prevailed yesterday with businesses operating, churches holding services, and social activities continuing undisturbed.

Harare's commercial centres remained busy while transport services operated smoothly.

Passengers Association Coordinator Tafadzwa Goliati said: "Harare is operating normally, with no major disruptions. Commuters should proceed with their daily routines."

Religious services across the capital proceeded without concern, with congregants focused on worship rather than protest fears.

During sermons yesterday church leaders delivered sermons that focused on the importance of respecting Government authority as a means to promote peace and national development.

Their messages drew heavily from Romans chapter 13 in the New Testament, which addresses the relationship between Christians and governing authorities.

The Apostle Paul, who authored Romans, underscores the significance of submission to civil authorities, stating that they are established by God.

The leaders highlighted that resisting such authority equates to resisting God's ordinance.

One church leader remarked, "We shared Apostle Paul's message in the Book of Romans 13, which highlights that rulers are meant to be a source of good, rewarding those who do right and punishing wrongdoers. Paul describes the government as a servant of God for maintaining order."

The sermons encouraged congregants to pray for peace and unity, emphasizing the need for personal and national development. The leaders acknowledged the presence of individuals with negative attitudes, likening them to Tobiah from the Book of Nehemiah, who criticized the rebuilding efforts in Jerusalem.

"Among the people, we have those with evil thoughts who do not emulate the good work being done by President Mnangagwa," one church leader noted.

The church leaders reiterated that Christians should not only obey civil laws but also fulfil their moral obligations, such as paying taxes and showing respect to those in authority.

They also referenced the concluding verses of Romans 13, which call for love among individuals, stating that "love fulfils the law." This reinforces the idea that genuine Christian living is guided by love for others.