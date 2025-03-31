Uganda/Morocco: Morocco Begin TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon Campaign With Commanding 5-0 Victory Over Uganda

Morocco made a dream start to the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations with a resounding 5-0 victory over Uganda in the tournament's opening match on Sunday night in Mohammedia.

Playing in front of their home fans at El Bachir Stadium, the hosts wasted no time asserting their dominance, scoring twice in the opening ten minutes and never looking back.

The emphatic result puts Morocco top of Group A, providing an early boost to their hopes of lifting the continental title.

With Ramadan drawing to a close and Eid al-Fitr just a day away, the atmosphere in the stadium was electric as supporters turned out in numbers to celebrate both faith and football.

"What better way to start the Eid celebrations than to support our young Lions of the Atlas," said Amir, a local fan who attended with his family. "I brought my daughters and nephew -- I knew they would make us proud!"

Morocco were ahead after just three minutes, thanks to Ilies Belmokhtar, before Driss Aït Chiekh doubled the lead in the 8th minute.

The early double lifted the crowd, who remained loud and energetic despite the late 22:00 kick-off.

The pressure from Morocco was relentless, and in the 23rd minute, they were awarded a penalty following a VAR review by Nigerien referee Sadou Ali Brahamou.

The spot-kick was calmly converted by Ziyad Baha Abedlahadj, the Real Betis forward, who was cheered on by chants of "Chebbka!" (meaning "the net") from the crowd.

Belmokhtar returned to the scoresheet soon after with a solo effort, giving Morocco a 4-0 lead before half-time, having enjoyed 67% possession and converting four of their six first-half chances.

Uganda tried to regroup after the break, returning to the pitch early with renewed intent.

Simon Wanyama nearly pulled one back, only to be denied by an excellent save from Moroccan goalkeeper Chouaib Bellaarouch.

The Mohammed VI Academy keeper also frustrated efforts from Elvis Torach and Richard Okello, keeping his clean sheet intact with a string of fine saves.

As Uganda pushed forward in search of a consolation, they left gaps at the back. Morocco capitalised again in the 71st minute when Ziyad Baha pounced on a defensive error by Ashraf Lukyamuzi to make it five.

📹 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇲🇦 5-0 🇺🇬 5-star performance from the hosts as they score 5 and keep a cleansheet against Uganda in the opening game. 🌟 #MARUGA | #TotalEnergiesAFCONU17 pic.twitter.com/hHaGxD0VSC-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) March 31, 2025

The score remained unchanged as Morocco wrapped up a comprehensive victory, sending an early warning to their Group A rivals.

With three points and a significant goal difference advantage, they now sit top of the group heading into the next round of fixtures.

For the Moroccan supporters, it was a perfect evening -- combining the joy of football with the spirit of Eid.

More importantly, it was a clear statement of intent from a team that has every ambition of going all the way in this year's tournament.