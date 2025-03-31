Uganda: Muslims in Kabale Urge Parliament to Conduct Thorough Research Before Passing Policies

Muslim leaders in Kabale have called on the Ugandan Parliament to ensure that policies are well-researched before being enacted to prevent unintended consequences.

The appeal was made during Eid prayers at Kirigyeme Mosque in Kabale Municipality.

Among the policies raising concern is the proposal for the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to take over the collection of school fees in schools, as well as restrictions preventing civil servants especially doctors from establishing private hospitals.

While addressing the congregation, Hajji Issa Tindyebwa, Chairman of the Kabale Muslim District Council, emphasized that rushing policies without proper research often leads to negative impacts on communities.

He cited the removal of National Teachers' Colleges as an example, arguing that it has created a significant gap in the education sector.

"Our message to the country, especially Parliament, is to always conduct thorough research before passing policies and laws. The proposal to have URA collect school fees needs to be carefully examined because it could create challenges and cause unnecessary hardship for Ugandans," Hajji Tindyebwa stated.

He added that since the government phased out National Teachers' Colleges, there has been a severe shortage of primary school teachers in government-aided schools.

"We do not want to see similar issues arising from hastily enacted laws," Tindyebwa added.

Sheikh Kasimu Kamugisha, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Nakawa, placed the blame on Members of Parliament, arguing that it is their responsibility to consult their constituents before supporting policies.

"Our MPs make a mistake by passing policies without first consulting us, the voters. I urge the electorate to carefully scrutinize their representatives and elect those who prioritize public consultations over unilateral decisions," Sheikh Kamugisha said.

In response, Kabale Municipality MP Dr. Nicholas Kamara clarified that some policies are not passed by Parliament but rather imposed by President Museveni, who he accused of overstepping his authority. He cited the deployment of Ugandan troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), noting that it was a presidential decision, not one made by Parliament.

"I strongly oppose the idea of URA collecting school fees. It is completely wrong," Dr. Kamara said.

He further urged the public to be vigilant, pointing out that Uganda operates under multiple layers of government, each introducing policies independently.