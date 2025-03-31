Uganda: Kasolo Launches 2026 Bid for Kyotera Constituency, Pledges Better Service Delivery

State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo, has officially launched his bid to represent Kyotera Constituency in the 2026 general elections.

The announcement was made during a rally at Nabbunga Playgrounds in Kalisizo Town Council, Kyotera District, where thousands of National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters and local residents gathered in a show of support.

Kyotera Constituency is currently represented by Lukwago John Paul Mpalanyi of the Democratic Party (DP), who won the seat in 2021.

Kasolo's candidacy signals a determined challenge as he seeks to reclaim a position he lost four years ago.

The rally, attended by prominent political figures, including NRM Deputy Secretary-General Rosemary Sseninde, highlighted the intensity of the upcoming election.

Addressing the rally, Kasolo criticized the current leadership, arguing that ineffective representation had stalled service delivery in the constituency.

"We have leaders who cannot bring services to the constituency. This is the time to elect someone with the potential to deliver," said Ntambaazi Richard Sande, Mayor of Kalisizo Town Council, echoing the concerns of many residents.

Kasolo, who was warmly received by the crowd, vowed to prioritize inclusive service delivery for all, from the youth to the elderly.

"The people of Kyotera have asked me to return and send me to Museveni so that I can bring development to them," he said, affirming his commitment to addressing the constituency's pressing issues.

Reflecting on his 2021 defeat, Kasolo expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in Kyotera, stating that the region remained in the same state as when he left office.

"Things remain as they were four years ago. We cannot afford to let this continue," he remarked.

One of his key priorities is improving electricity access in the region. Taking a swipe at the current MP, Kasolo expressed confidence in securing power distribution for Kyotera.

"I have spoken to the Minister for Energy, and she has assured me that power distribution will be prioritized," he said.

Beyond electricity, Kasolo pledged to tackle other pressing issues, including access to clean water, reducing school fees in public schools, and improving healthcare services.

"In this remaining time, I'll do all that I am meant to do. I can't just watch as my people continue to suffer," he vowed.

With the 2026 elections approaching, Kasolo's bid sets the stage for a highly contested race in Kyotera, as he seeks to convince voters that he is the right choice to drive development and improve service delivery in the constituency.