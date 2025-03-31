Uganda: Kampala Floods - Road Construction Under Scrutiny

Heavy floods hit Kampala on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction and disruption across the city.

While many residents attributed the flooding to the rains, experts suggest that ongoing road construction could be a significant contributing factor.

Engineer Apollo Sserwanga, a water resources expert, noted that extensive road construction has altered Kampala's natural drainage system.

"The roads are blocking the natural flow of water, causing it to accumulate and overflow," he said.

"This is exacerbated by the fact that many of the city's drainage channels are either blocked or inadequate."

The construction of new roads and the expansion of existing ones have changed the city's landscape, disrupting water flow.

"The roads are acting as barriers, preventing water from flowing freely," Sserwanga explained. "This is causing water to accumulate in certain areas, leading to flooding."

Dr. Sarah Nalule, an environmental scientist, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for better urban planning.

"We need to reconsider our urban development strategies and account for the environmental impact of infrastructure projects," she said. "We can't keep building roads without thinking about the consequences."

As Kampala recovers from the floods, experts are calling for a more sustainable approach to urban development.

"We need to find a balance between development and environmental protection," Sserwanga urged. "Sacrificing our environment for the sake of development will only lead to more problems in the future."