Uganda: Kasese District Prepares for Heavy Rains Amid Funding Challenges

The Kasese District Local Government has begun early preparations for the anticipated heavy rains, following a warning from the Meteorological Society of Uganda.

The society predicts intense rainfall, which could lead to flooding, landslides, and significant infrastructure damage.

However, the District Disaster Management Committee is facing significant challenges due to limited funding from the central government, which hampers their ability to effectively manage and respond to emergencies.

Mustafa Kikusa, chairperson of the Kasese District Disaster Committee, emphasized the importance of community sensitization to disaster preparedness and response.

"We are regularly sensitizing the public on how to cope with disaster effects. While the district is doing what it can to mitigate disasters, community members must take responsibility for protecting their own lives and property rather than waiting for a response from leaders," said Mustafa.

Local organizations and community groups are also ramping up their efforts to address the adverse effects of heavy rains through reforestation initiatives.

By planting trees and restoring degraded land, these groups aim to stabilize the soil, reduce erosion, and prevent flooding.

Rose Kakuru Ingabo, founder of the Kenneth Kakuru Earth Reboot Initiative, stressed the importance of reforestation in disaster risk reduction.

"Trees are essential in mitigating the effects of floods and landslides. As a community, we must embrace conservation practices," she stated.

Leaders in Kisinga Town Council have introduced new by-laws to regulate deforestation.

These by-laws are intended to prevent unregulated tree cutting, protecting natural buffers against flooding.

"We are committed to ensuring that no one cuts down trees irresponsibly. Protecting our environment is key to disaster prevention," said Doviko Thembo, LC3 Chairperson of Kisinga Town Council.

As Kasese District prepares for the expected heavy rains, local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions, and actively participate in environmental conservation to mitigate potential disasters.