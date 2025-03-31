Uganda: Kasese District Prepares for Heavy Rains Amid Funding Challenges

31 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Fahad Masereka

The Kasese District Local Government has begun early preparations for the anticipated heavy rains, following a warning from the Meteorological Society of Uganda.

The society predicts intense rainfall, which could lead to flooding, landslides, and significant infrastructure damage.

However, the District Disaster Management Committee is facing significant challenges due to limited funding from the central government, which hampers their ability to effectively manage and respond to emergencies.

Mustafa Kikusa, chairperson of the Kasese District Disaster Committee, emphasized the importance of community sensitization to disaster preparedness and response.

"We are regularly sensitizing the public on how to cope with disaster effects. While the district is doing what it can to mitigate disasters, community members must take responsibility for protecting their own lives and property rather than waiting for a response from leaders," said Mustafa.

Local organizations and community groups are also ramping up their efforts to address the adverse effects of heavy rains through reforestation initiatives.

By planting trees and restoring degraded land, these groups aim to stabilize the soil, reduce erosion, and prevent flooding.

Rose Kakuru Ingabo, founder of the Kenneth Kakuru Earth Reboot Initiative, stressed the importance of reforestation in disaster risk reduction.

"Trees are essential in mitigating the effects of floods and landslides. As a community, we must embrace conservation practices," she stated.

Leaders in Kisinga Town Council have introduced new by-laws to regulate deforestation.

These by-laws are intended to prevent unregulated tree cutting, protecting natural buffers against flooding.

"We are committed to ensuring that no one cuts down trees irresponsibly. Protecting our environment is key to disaster prevention," said Doviko Thembo, LC3 Chairperson of Kisinga Town Council.

As Kasese District prepares for the expected heavy rains, local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions, and actively participate in environmental conservation to mitigate potential disasters.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.