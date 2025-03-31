Uganda: Masindi Muslims Celebrate Eid With Joy, Unity, and Acts of Kindness

Muslims in Masindi have been encouraged to embrace unity and kindness beyond Ramadan, with Sheikh Yahaya Ssozi, the Imam, emphasizing that these values will help maintain peace in society.

On Sunday morning, Masindi town was filled with joy and a strong sense of unity as the Muslim community gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The town came alive with the aroma of traditional delicacies, laughter, and chatter as hundreds of Muslims congregated at Masindi Town Mosque for Eid prayers led by Sheikh Yahaya Ssozi. In his sermon, he urged Muslims to be patriotic.

"Love your country, defend it, and embrace government programs at all times," he said.

Meanwhile, the Masindi TAQUA Mosque community held their Eid prayers at the MTN service center, which provided ample space for worshippers.

During the gathering, Hon. Rogers Byamukama, a prominent figure and friend of the TAQUA Muslim community, donated Shs 1 million to support their celebrations.

The contribution was met with cheers and applause as Sheikh Swaleheh Nkojo, the mosque's imam, received it on behalf of the congregation.

Umar Okecha, a Link Bus driver, made an emotional appeal to Byamukama, urging him to use his connections to secure the release of imprisoned Muslims.

"We know you are well-connected. Many of our brothers and sisters are in prison--please speak to Minister Balaam, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and even the President to consider pardoning them," he pleaded.

As the celebrations continued, Muslims in Kirasa visited different homes, prayed for departed loved ones, shared meals, and engaged in communal prayers.

They described this tradition as a way to promote unity and strengthen relationships across different faiths.

Issa Nasur explained the significance of these visits.

"We do this to strengthen our bonds and remember our loved ones who are no longer with us. We miss them, and the best we can do now is pray for them," he said.

Byamukama welcomed the tradition, saying it is something worth emulating.

"People lose their loved ones and are often forgotten, left in loneliness. But here, I see a strong sense of belonging. This is a tradition that promotes unity and love, and we should encourage others to adopt it," he noted.

Eid al-Fitr is a time for Muslims to come together in gratitude, forgiveness, and renewal of faith. As the Muslim community in Masindi marked this special occasion, they were reminded of the values of kindness, generosity, and the enduring power of unity.