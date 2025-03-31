Tunisia Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Palestinian People On Land Day

Tunis, March 31 — On the occasion of the 49th anniversary of Land Day, Tunisia reiterated its unconditional support for the brotherly Palestinian people in defending their inalienable and imprescriptible rights.

The nation affirmed its steadfast position in standing with the Palestinian people in their pursuit of self-determination and their struggle to reclaim their full, legitimate historical rights--including the establishment of their independent state on all Palestinian territories, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

In a statement issued Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Tunisia paid tribute to the heroic resilience of the Palestinian people, who continue to confront--alone--the arrogance, tyranny, and military brutality of the occupying entity amid the international community's suspicious and shameful silence.

Their enduring struggle marks a new chapter in their historic resistance to reclaim their usurped lands and restore their legitimate rights.

The statement emphasised that Tunisia will spare no effort in continuing to defend the Palestinian cause, support all sincere initiatives aimed at restoring rights to their rightful owners, and work toward achieving security and stability for all peoples of the region.