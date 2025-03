Tunis, March 31 — President Kaïs Saïed on Sunday evening visited Kairouan, where he performed the Isha prayer at the Okba Ibn Nafaa Mosque, according to a TAP news agency reporter.

Following the prayer, the President of the Republic addressed the Tunisian people from the mosque, extending his wishes for Eid al-Fitr.

During the visit, the Head of State met with several citizens and listened to their concerns, as reported by TAP's correspondent in Kairouan.