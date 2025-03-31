Tunisia: President of Republic Congratulates Tunisians On Eid Al-Fitr and Calls for Victory for Palestine

31 March 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, March 31 — President Kaïs Saïed On Sunday evening visited the Okba Ibn Nafaâ Mosque in Kairouan, where he addressed the Tunisian people to congratulate them on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In his speech, the President stated: "On this occasion, from these sacred grounds, I extend to all of you--and to the entire nation--my sincerest congratulations and heartfelt prayers for the arrival of Eid al-Fitr. May it be a blessed occasion for the entire Ummah, returning with goodness, prosperity, and divine blessings for as long as night follows day."

His remarks were broadcast in an official video shared by the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic also prayed for victory for the Palestinian people, with worshippers at the mosque affirming his supplication with "Amen."

He concluded with a message of resilience: May the Ummah thrive every year. With our unwavering faith in the righteousness of our cause, we shall overcome all hardships."

