Nairobi — Kenya's Special Envoy to South Sudan, Raila Odinga, has revealed that he was denied access to South Sudan's First Vice President, Riek Machar, who is currently under house arrest following a deadly attack in the country's Upper Nile region.

Odinga arrived in Juba on Friday to meet South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and his archrival Marchar but little details emerged from his 6-hour visit apart form images taken at the presidential palace in Juba.

Speaking on Saturday after landing from Entebbe Uganda, Odinga indicated that Kiir informed him of the recent killing of a general and other soldiers in the northern town of Nasir.

According to the South Sudanese government, General Majur Dak and other soldiers accompanying him were killed on March 7 when a United Nations helicopter attempting to evacuate them came under attack.

As a result, Odinga stated that the South Sudanese government placed Machar under house arrest while investigations into the attack continue.

"I had a lengthy discussion with President Kiir, who told me about the challenges they are facing--that a General and 10 other people were killed in the town of Nasir in the Upper Nile, and this is what they are investigating," Odinga stated.

"Because of this, he [Kiir] said that First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar had been placed under house arrest as they continue their investigations."

Following the meeting in Juba, Odinga sought permission to speak with Machar, but his request was denied.

Instead, he was advised to meet with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni meeting

Odinga then traveled to Entebbe, where he briefed Museveni on his findings in South Sudan.

"I reported to him [Museveni] what I had found in South Sudan, and after a lengthy discussion, he said he would get in touch with President Kiir," Odinga stated.

The veteran Kenyan politician noted that he intends to return to Juba only if he is granted an audience with Machar.

"They said that when I want to go back to Juba, they will allow me, but I have said that I will only return when I meet with Mr. Riek. I don't want to disclose right now when I am going back," he emphasized.

Odinga, who has since returned to Kenya, plans to brief Kenyan President William Ruto, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Djibouti's President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh on the situation in South Sudan.

He also called for international intervention to resolve the matter.

"The situation requires international attention. I am happy that the UN is getting involved in what is happening in South Sudan. I believe this is a situation that warrants intervention by the international community," he remarked.

While South Sudanese authorities have not directly linked Machar to the killings, they claim that some of his supporters, including militia groups allegedly affiliated with him, may have been involved in the attack.

Odinga expressed hope that the investigation will be concluded swiftly to bring stability to the conflict-prone nation.