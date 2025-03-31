Uganda: UNDP, ADC Support Alternative Livelihoods to Restore Wetlands in Eastern Uganda

Eastern Uganda has lost approximately 75% of its wetlands due to human activities driven by the search for livelihood opportunities.

Recognizing the need for a holistic approach beyond traditional conservation methods, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) have launched a project that promotes alternative income sources while restoring degraded ecosystems.

As part of this initiative, UNDP and ADC are supporting sustainable income-generating activities such as poultry farming, beekeeping, tailoring, and motorbike repair.

These ventures aim to help communities transition from wetland cultivation to more sustainable economic opportunities.

"Skilling young people to generate alternative income and establishing a market to provide the community with trading space," said Dr. Katja Kerschbaumer, Head of the Austrian Embassy, emphasizing the role of economic empowerment in environmental conservation.

The initiative has already restored 2,500 hectares of wetlands and benefited 270,000 people by providing alternative livelihoods.

Isaac Kanagwa, CEO of Goldserve, noted that 150 youths, including those with disabilities from Kibuku, Butaleja, Namutumba, Budaka, and Kaliro districts, have been trained in various skills under the pilot program.

Many of them lack access to land, making alternative livelihoods crucial for their economic empowerment and environmental conservation.

Mwanne Vwede-Obahor, UNDP's representative, highlighted Uganda's growing population and the increasing scarcity of agricultural land.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This reality underscores the urgency of equipping young people with alternative skills to secure sustainable livelihoods," she said.

She reaffirmed UNDP's commitment to reducing dependence on wetland resources by promoting alternative livelihoods to ensure long-term restoration and conservation.

UNDP is also working with partners to integrate climate risk considerations into national and local development plans, strengthen institutional capacities, foster public-private partnerships, and mobilize climate finance.

"UNDP remains steadfast in working alongside the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Water and Environment and the Austrian Development Cooperation to advance wetland restoration efforts," Vwede-Obahor emphasized.

Through this initiative, UNDP and ADC continue to champion environmental sustainability while empowering communities with sustainable economic opportunities.