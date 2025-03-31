Namibia: Good Samaritan Steps in to Help Children After Bridge Collapsed

When the bridge between Windhoek and Rehoboth collapsed last Thursday, Groot Aub residents were stranded, leaving some parents unable to return to their children.

However, Elshebe Gordon of the Hope Initiative, a local community organisation, stepped in to ensure that children left behind were safe, fed and cared for.

Gordon, who is the area coordinator of Hope Initiative, told The Namibian on Wednesday that their office acts as a hub for assisting local residents.

She said the organisation took immediate action when the congestion of traffic created a challenging situation, leaving many parents to sleep at the bridge overnight or seek shelter in Windhoek.

"Some of the children were affected because their parents didn't come home that night. The parents had to sleep at the bridge since they couldn't pass. We had to run around and make sure every child was safe, had food, and a place to stay," she said.

Volunteers sprung into action by calling the children's relatives and friends who could take them in and ensure they were safe and secure.

In cases where they could not find immediate family members, she said the organisation made temporary care with food and shelter available at their centre.

The Hope Initiative is a place where people can seek help in times of crisis.

Gordon said the centre also serves as a safe space for those facing physical abuse.

Beyond providing food and temporary housing, the organisation also offers counselling services for children experiencing emotional distress and behavioural challenges.

"We have a safe space where people can come and ask for counselling. If children from school are struggling or facing issues, they come here for support. We offer them counselling and different activities to help them cope," Gordon said.

The bridge collapse did not only affect the families but also disrupted important community projects at the organisation.

Seven groups that were scheduled to travel to Windhoek for official business, including opening bank accounts for grant funding, were unable to leave due to the road closure.

"We had seven groups that were supposed to travel, but they got stuck here. We couldn't do anything we had planned, so we had to keep them busy with activities at our centre," Gordon said.

Bessie Nanub, a seven-seater driver and parent of two, describes the chaotic traffic conditions that followed the bridge collapse as exhausting.

"Every day, we have to wait for hours just to get through. Sometimes, I sit in traffic for 45 minutes to an hour. And it's the same problem every day. The waiting times are long, and we are losing money," Nanub says.

Previously, drivers like Nanub would complete five to six trips per day, but due to the delayed traffic, they are only managing around two trips.

The traffic backup starts as early as 05h00 and continues throughout the day, making it difficult to keep a steady flow of passengers.

Nanub says the Hope Initiative has played a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of children whose parents were stranded overnight at the collapsed bridge.

"The fact that Hope Initiative took the step to make sure the children were placed safely is a positive move. At least the children were taken care of while parents were stuck," Nanub says.

The driver adds that the bridge collapse has highlighted the fragility of transport systems and the importance of community support in times of crisis.

Anika Maletzky, a parent who works in Windhoek says she travelled from Windhoek to Groot Aub ataround 20h00 last Thursday.

"When we got there, there was a lot of traffic, just as we passed through Aris. The road was already very full, so we had to wait. Then they informed us that they were fixing the bridge," she explains.

Maletzky says they were stuck on the road for very a long time and had to call the Groot Aub Orphanage mother who directed her to the Hope Initiative.

"They are the only people I know in the community who take care of children. People usually recommend them for this kind of thing.

"So I contacted her and asked if my son could spend the night at her place until I got back, because I couldn't leave him with my grandmother. She's disabled and in a wheelchair," she says.

The initiative arranged for someone to drive over and pick her son up with his clothes and they took him in.

"I felt at ease knowing he'd be safe. Since the initiative takes care of vulnerable children, many who have been through difficult situations. I knew he would be in good hands."