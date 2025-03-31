Zimbabwe: 15 Perish in Weekend Road Accidents

A TOTAL of 15 people died in road accidents on Saturday while several others were injured, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced.

The fatal accidents, according to police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi took place in Norton, Chegutu and Mutare.

One among those who died is an infant.

"In one of the road traffic accidents, seven people were killed while 12 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi with 20 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its left side at the 30 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo road at around 1625 hours.

"As a result, three adults and an infant died on the spot while three others succumbed to the injuries upon admission at Norton Hospital," Nyathi said.

Another accident took place at the 85 kilometre peg along Harare -Bulawayo Road at around 1732 hours.

Three people were killed while two others were injured when a Chevrolet Trail Blazer vehicle with five passengers on board collided with a Toyota Hilux vehicle with seven passengers on board.

"The Chevrolet Trail Blazer vehicle had allegedly tried to overtake the Toyota Hilux vehicle which was turning right.

"Subsequently, the Chevrolet Trail Blazer vehicle hit the Toyota Hilux vehicle on the right lamp. The Toyota Hilux vehicle overturned before landing on its left side," Nyathi said.

Two injured victims were admitted at Chegutu General Hospital.

Two people were killed while nine others were injured when a Toyota Townace truck with eleven passengers on board veered off the road at a curve along Pickstone-Burn Bank Road, Chegutu at around 1545 hours.

As a result, all the passengers in the loading box were thrown out of the vehicle.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In Mutare, three people were killed when a Volvo haulage truck with three passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof at around 1030 hours along Harare-Mutare road near Wise Owl turn-off.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

The police implored motorists to observe all road rules and regulations and exercise extreme caution to safeguard lives on the roads.

"Drivers should be patient, observant, avoid speeding and overtaking in situations which are not safe to do so."