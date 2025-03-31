Kenya: Demand Pay From Those Mobilizing You to Attend Ruto Rallies - Gachagua Tells Mt Kenya Bloc

30 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mt. Kenya residents to demand hefty payments from mobilizers ahead of President William Ruto's planned tour, arguing that the visit is politically motivated.

Speaking on Saturday at the Consecration and Installation Ceremony of Rev. Harrison Munyua at Redeemed Church in Naivasha, Nakuru County, Gachagua claimed that Ruto's visit would bring no tangible benefits to the region and urged locals to take advantage of the money offered for mobilization.

He advised them to ensure they are well compensated for attending the events.

"If you are going to listen to lies, ensure you get a good price for it. Do not accept little money to be deceived. President Ruto has brought money because we elected him for free," he said.

His remarks come as President Ruto plans to visit the Mt. Kenya region amid aggresive manuvour to lock the UDA leader out of the region following his impeachment impeachment.

Gachagua also criticized Chief of Defense Forces General Charles Kahariri for his recent warning against the "Ruto Must Go" chants, cautioning the military against interfering in political affairs.

He insisted that the military should stay out of politics and urged Kahariri to return to the barracks.

He further defended the slogan, arguing that it was a legitimate rallying call ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The former Deputy President also criticized the government for allegedly using the police to suppress political dissent.

He urged officers not to allow themselves to be manipulated, emphasizing that they face the same economic struggles as ordinary Kenyans.

