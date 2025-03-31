South Africa: No Official U.S. Ambassador to SA Yet - Embassy

THE United States does not have an ambassador in South Africa.

The remarks from Washington's mission are in response to reports that Trump has nominated a pro-Israel media activist as envoy to Pretoria

The US Embassy in Pretoria has issued a statement clarifying that Leo Brent Bozell has not yet been officially appointed as the US ambassador to South Africa, countering claims made in recent reports.

The embassy emphasised that no individual could assume the role of ambassador until the nomination process is completed by the US Senate.

In a statement from the embassy issued on Friday, the embassy noted: "We are aware of recent media reports regarding the nomination of a new US Ambassador to South Africa and would like to clarify the process."

The statement goes on to outline the constitutional procedures that govern the nomination of a US ambassador, emphasising that the process involves multiple steps before a nominee can officially take office.

The steps in the nomination process are as follows:

Presidential Nomination: The President formally submits the nominee's name to the US Senate.

Senate Review: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee reviews the nomination and may hold hearings to assess the nominee's qualifications.

Full Senate Vote: If the committee approves, the nomination proceeds to a vote by the full Senate.

Official Appointment: Upon Senate confirmation, the nominee is officially appointed and may present credentials to the host country.

The embassy reiterated, "Until this process is complete, the nominee does not yet serve officially."

The statement comes in the wake of heightened interest in the potential nomination of Bozell, known for his role as a prominent media critic and founder of the Media Research Centre.

His nomination has generated a mix of reactions, with supporters arguing that his extensive experience in media could enhance US-South Africa relations. At the same time, critics voice concerns over his controversial views on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

As the nomination process continues, the US Embassy stated it will provide updates to ensure clarity and transparency regarding its diplomatic appointments. -- RT.