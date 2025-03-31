Rwanda: Byukusenge Revels in Move to French Club Pédale Pilotine

Rwandan cyclist Patrick Byukusenge believes new club Pédale Pilotine is a perfect fit for his preparations for the upcoming UCI Road World Championship which will take place in Kigali in September.

Byukusenge, along with his Java InovoTec teammates Eric Manizabayo, and Étienne Tuyisenge, left for France on Thursday, March 27, where they joined club in on a five-month deal. Their first competition under the Pédale Pilotine colours is scheduled for next month.

"It is the chance for us and we are ready for the challenge ahead of us. It is for us to give 100% because we have this chance and we need to grab it well," Byukusenge said.

According to a statement by Java InovoTec, the riders will stay in France competing in various races in Europe in the buildup of the 2025 UCI World Cycling Championships which will take place in Kigali in September.

The continental club agreed to release the riders after talks with the French team's management after the 2025 Tour du Rwanda.

Manizabayo, who had been with Java-InovoTec since last year, finished the 2025 Tour du Rwanda in 12th place. Byukusenge came in 19th place while Tuyizeye was 53rd.

"We are happy to join Pédale Pilotine, it's an exciting step in my career. We want to work hard and contribute to the club's success during this year before thinking next step" Manizabayo said.

"In Rwanda, we don't have competitions now, so we have chance to prepare ourselves for the races we have ahead like World Championship and to be at this level will help us to raise our level" he added.

Based in Martinique, a Caribbean Island, Pédale Pilotine is the past home to other Rwandan riders like Didier Munyaneza, Moïse Mugisha and Jean Claude Uwizeye.

Some of the famous names - in African cycling - who previously featured for the Martinique outfit include Daniel Teklehaimanot and two-time African champion Tesfom Okubamariam, both from Eritrea.