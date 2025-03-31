Rwanda: Basketball - Smith Shakir Inspires Tigers to Victory Over Reg

Point guard Smith Shakir posted a game high 23 points as Tigers basketball club overcame Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 76-74 in Rwanda Basketball League on Sunday, March 30 at Petit Stade indoor gymnasium.

The win moved Tigers into fourth place with 17 points, while REG stayed in second place with 18 points.

Henry Mwinuka's men, led by Smith Shakir, Center Pitchou Manga and David Nickelberry looked supercharged to get a sweet win and give REG their second defeat of the season.

Tigers won the first quarter 24-19 but REG fought back to claim the second quarter 22-15 and go into halftime with a two-point lead of 41-39.

Returning for the second half, both sides were balanced in the third quarter 19-19, before Tigers pulled their strings to claim the last quarter 18-14 to take home the hard fought win.

In another game, Patriots beat struggling UGB 88-73 to stay in third place with 17 points, while APR eased past Azomco with a 103-49 win which saw them extend their unbeaten run to 13 game. They now lead the standings with 26 points.