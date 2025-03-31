Nigeria: Firm Set to Boost Renewable Energy, Seeks Dealers, Distributors Partnership

LPV Technologies, a local solar panel manufacturer, is seeking partnerships with dealers and distributors to enhance the renewable energy sector in Nigeria.

The company is offering an opportunity for partners to tap into the growing market for top-grade solar panels, with the potential to create wealth and generate employment nationwide.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, head of Business Development and Marketing at LPV Technologies, Juwon Solarin, called on local dealers and distributors to collaborate with the company in building a robust supply chain for solar panels across the country.

"LPV Technologies, Nigeria's foremost producer of premium solar panels, is expanding its network and inviting ambitious distributors and dealers to join us. As the only manufacturer of Grade A solar panels in Nigeria, we are setting new standards for renewable energy both within the country and across Africa.

"If you are passionate about delivering high-quality solar solutions, this is your chance to partner with a leader in the industry. Our panels, crafted from the finest materials, ensure 100 per cent performance, backed by an expert team dedicated to maintaining the highest levels of excellence," she added.

Solarin encouraged potential partners to seize the opportunity to join a groundbreaking movement that is shaping the future of sustainable energy in Nigeria.

"Unlike imported panels, which often vary in quality, LPV Technologies adheres to strict international standards. We've invested heavily in cutting-edge technology to manufacture panels that are both durable and optimized for Nigeria's unique climate," she explained.

In a related development, general manager of LPV Technologies, Omobola Omofaiye, emphasised that the company's facility is equipped to meet the country's demand for solar panels without relying on imports.

She highlighted that LPV's panels are engineered to last over 25 years.

"Our vision is to collaborate with Nigerian firms to locally source materials such as glass and aluminum. This is part of our effort to make solar manufacturing a truly Nigerian industry," Omofaiye stated.

Omofaiye further explained that controlling the supply chain allows LPV Technologies to ensure that every panel meets rigorous quality standards.

"What you've seen today is a result of our collaboration with a European OEM, ensuring that our panels are world-class, Grade A quality. We have a six-stage quality assurance process before the final product is ready, which is a level of quality that many imported panels cannot match--20-25 per cent of them often fail to meet similar standards," she added.