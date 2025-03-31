Nigeria: Axis of Hope Initiative Empowers Women in Jahi Community of FCT

Axis of Hope Initiative has empowered women entrepreneurs and partnered with PL Mentorship Club for "Parents Connect 2.0: Mindset Shift." It has also donated cash to women in Jahi as part of its empowerment initiatives to support women at the grassroots level in the FCT.

Axis of Hope Initiative (AXHOI), is a non-governmental organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities, including women, helping them achieve stability and self-sufficiency in their businesses.

The Board Chairman, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem of Axis of Hope Initiative, stated that women are at the heart of every thriving community. He said, "When you empower women, you touch the entire family, community, and society in general by investing in their economic independence."

The theme: "Mindset Shift' 'Parenting with Resilience" brings together highly experienced speakers from diverse backgrounds to equip parents with essential skills for raising resilient children in today's ever-evolving society.

Maxwell Mgbudem, noted that they are not just changing individual lives they are transforming entire households and breaking cycles of poverty. While the programme addresses key aspects of effective parenting, a major highlight remains the economic empowerment of women by Axis of Hope Initiative.

He explained that they were supporting women because the target was vulnerable women at the grassroots level, where some of them faced a lot of financial difficulties to support their families.

"We remained committed to improving the lives of Nigerians by implementing sustainable, community-driven programmes that enhance education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

"With a vision of a healthy, economically empowered, and peaceful Nigerian society, the NGO continues to transform vulnerability into strength through strategic interventions that benefit households and marginalized communities.

" Recognizing that financial independence is a fundamental pillar of resilience, AXHOI's women empowerment programme provides seed funding, and business monitoring, this initiative is designed to lift women out of economic dependency, enabling them to build sustainable livelihoods and secure better future for their families," he said.

Speaking further he said, "We have successfully empowered numerous households by promoting entrepreneurship, reducing maternal and child mortality through health awareness programmes, and enhancing access to education and social inclusion for vulnerable populations.

"By prioritizing transparency, accountability, equality, and gender sensitivity, Axis of Hope Initiative continues to build a more inclusive and prosperous society."

He said their partnership with PL Mentorship Club on 'Parents Connect 2.0' reinforces their belief that financial stability and strong family values go hand in hand and brought together a diverse audience, including parents, educators, community leaders, and policymakers.