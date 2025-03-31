Liberia: Sharda University, Grand Kru Technical College Sign Milestone MOU

Monrovia — Sharda University, based in India, and Grand Kru Technical College signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration and partnership on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The signing ceremony took place at the Boulevard Palace in Sinkor.

During the ceremony, the Acting President of Grand Kru Technical College, Prof. Dr. Josephus Moses Gray, affixed his signature to the milestone academic deal, while the Manager of the International Division of Sharda University, Mr. Sachin Saini, signed on behalf of the President of Sharda University and the Sharda Group of Companies.

The MoU includes provisions for scholarships, faculty, student, and staff exchanges, credit transfer programs, and scholarship opportunities for Bachelor's, Master's, and Ph.D. studies. Additionally, it covers short, medium, and long-term training, certificate, and diploma programs. The agreement also promotes joint research, publications, curriculum development, and collaborative project development.

Dr. Gray revealed that, as a result of the partnership between the two institutions, a book project is already underway. The project involves three scholars, including two from Sharda University and Dr. Gray from the University of Liberia. Upon completion, the book will highlight governance challenges in India and Liberia.

India's Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency Manoj Bihari Verma, described the MoU as a reflection of the strong bilateral ties between India and Liberia. He announced that applications are now open for two scholarships for graduate and postgraduate studies at Sharda University. He further noted that academic programs in fields such as accountancy, computer science, information technology, artificial intelligence, and education are available at Sharda University and other leading universities in India.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The signing ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Ambassador Verma, Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa, Chairman of the University of Liberia Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Grand Kru County Legislative Caucus, and Hon. P. Mark Jurry, House Chairman on Ways, Means, and Finance.

Also in attendance were Dr. Nathaniel G. Gbessagee, Commissioner of the National Commission on Higher Education; Assistant Professor Cllr. Mark Bedor-Wla Freeman; Assistant Professor Richmond S. Anderson; Rev. Ben Cooper, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Commission on Higher Education; and Mr. Sachin Saini, who led the Sharda University delegation to Liberia.

Prof. Dr. Josephus M. Gray, who also serves as Dean of Amos C. Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities, lauded the authorities of Sharda University for their commitment to fostering academic cooperation through this partnership.