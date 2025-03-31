Liberia: NEC Launches CVE, Gender Awareness Ahead of Nimba By-Election

Ganta — Ahead of the April 22 Senatorial by-election for Nimba County, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has launched a joint Civic Voter Education (CVE) and Gender awareness campaign.

The two electoral campaign procedures were launched simultaneously in Sanniquillie and Tapitta, the two cities that host the Upper and Lower Magisterial Offices of the NEC in Nimba County.

Commissioner Ernestine Morgan-Awar launched the CVE on behalf of NEC's Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lassanah in Sanniquillie while the commission's Co-chairperson, Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves spearheaded the commission's CVE & Gender Campaign in Tapitta, at the NEC Lower Nimba Magisterial Office.

As the CVE has been launched and with less than a month to the holding of the by-election, specialized teams from CVE, Gender and Communications Sections of the National Elections Commission, in collaboration with several community-based organizations and radio stations, will work together to spread elections-related messages to electorates and the people of Nimba County so as to educate them about their role and the election processes.

Speaking at the Sanniquillie launch, NEC Upper Nimba Magistrate, Milton G. Paye stressed the importance of inclusive participation in the upcoming election; highlighting the need to consider women and girls and individuals who are living with special needs and disabilities.

The NEC Upper Nimba Magistrate challenged citizens of the County to get actively involved in every process leading to the election, as, according to him, the by-election is critical to all Nimbaians.

The by-election coming up is as a result of the death of Senator Prince Johnson on November 29, 2024, following a period of a protracted illness.

Johnson who was the County's political godfather for for about two decades and a kingmaker at every Presidential election runoff in Liberia since 2005.

In 2005, after vehemently opposing former Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Johnson ended up reconciling with her on political grounds and led a vigorous campaign in Nimba against George Weah, thereby securing sufficient votes which subsequently handed the office of the Presidency to Sirleaf. Johnson repeated the political endorsement of Madam Sirleaf in 2011 and she won and retain the Presidency-handling her the second and final ternure in office.

The fallen former war lord contested for the Presidency in 2017 and emerged as the fourth best performing candidate ahead of several other candidates, including former Coca-cola Executive, Alexander Benedict Cumminings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Johnson died in office and his work at the Senate spanned from 2006 to 2024, a period of eighteen unbroken years as a Senator and the longest of time in office compared to any other Senator in the past and the present.

Aspirants for the Post

While Justin Oldpa Yeazehn, alias Prophet has been disqualified by the National Elections Commission for presenting a fake Voter Registration (VR) card during the aspirants nomination process, seven other apsirants are expected to be qualified to contest the lone seat.

Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh is an independent candidate and the only female aspirant in the race and she hopes the people of Nimba would entrust her with the mandate to lead. She is a younger sister to renown human rights lawyer and politician, Tiawon Saye Gongloe.

Others are, Mack Gbliwon of Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) of Representative Musa Hassan Bility, Representative of Nimba District #7, George Gonpu of African Development Movement (ADM) and Richard Matenakay Tingba of VOLT.

Garrison Yealue, former Representative of Nimba Electoral District #4 is also in the race. Additionally, Torbor Tee Wonokay Famgalo (Independent) and Samuel Kogar are also contenders.

Kogar is contesting on the ticket of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) of fallen Senator Johnson and he claims that he is the preferred heir to the political throne, although there are mixed reactions to his claim, with some disagreeing with him over the assertion.