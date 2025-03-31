South Africa: Beware, Boxer South Africa Is Not Offering Jobs Through Facebook - Stick to Official Careers Page

Beware, Boxer South Africa is not offering jobs through Facebook - stick to official careers page

IN SHORT: Supermarket chain Boxer is not "looking for new staff" through Facebook posts with unverified links and WhatsApp numbers. Ignore scam posts and visit Boxer's verified careers page for opportuniti.

A Facebook post with over 750,000 views and over 5,000 reposts claims that Boxer is "looking for new staff" to start on 1 April 2025.

Boxer is a discount supermarket chain operating in Southern Africa.

According to the posts, applicants can earn a salary of R4,000 to R6,000 with "no education needed" (between US$219 and $329).

"Inbox your number we will call right now, must be available immediately, age 18 to 55, must be willing to learn and work," the post reads, adding a link to a Google Site where users can supposedly apply.

Alternatively, users can also supposedly apply via a WhatsApp number.

"If You Are Interested [SEND MESSAGE INBOX] and we will Reply you in your inbox Right Now," the post adds.

The same post has been shared to Facebook, with some being shared to groups with hundreds of thousands of follows.

Africa Check has debunked an abundance of scams over the years, including previous fake Boxer opportunities.

And these posts are no different.

Signature signs

The Facebook posts boast the same signature red flags that we have seen previously while debunking other job scams.

Terms like "looking for new staff", "no education needed", "inbox your number we will call right now" and "we will Reply you in your inbox Right Now" are common copy-pasted phrases across scam posts, which should cause immediate suspicion for social media users.

Another sign that something is amiss is the lack of requirements. Boxer's positions usually have minimum requirements of education, experience or skill, from manager to general worker positions.

Some of the posts ask users to share the posts in "10 Facebook groups that you joined" in order to go further in the application process.

This is an attempt by the scam profile to increase the reach of its post without offering a real job application.

The unverified link and call to WhatsApp or "inbox" are also potential forms of phishing, in which scammers trick job seekers out of their personal information, such as banking details or identification numbers.

Boxer does not advertise jobs on Facebook

Boxer previously told Africa Check that the company does not advertise jobs on Facebook.

While Boxer does include a WhatsApp number on its website, the number does not match any of the numbers in the Facebook posts.

The company also does not stipulate anywhere on their website that applicants should apply through WhatsApp.

Applicants can apply for positions at Boxer through their verified careers webpage, where jobs can be chosen by category.

Tips for quick debunking

Scam job opportunities for large retail supermarkets often get recycled on Facebook over many years, despite having been debunked before. Here's what you can do to keep safe online: