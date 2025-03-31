South Africa: Scam Alert - Ignore Bogus Job Ads Not From Ackermans South Africa

Scam alert: Ignore bogus job ads not from Ackermans South Africa

IN SHORT: Ackermans South Africa is not hiring through a Google Sites link posted to Facebook - ignore this chain of scams that use similar information and links.

"Ackermans is Looking for New Staff 01 April 2025," starts a Facebook post, shared over 4,000 times on the platform.

According to the post, South African retailer Ackermans is hiring staff in all provinces for a salary of R4,000 to R6,000 with "no education needed". This is between US$219 and $329.

Applicants have to be available immediately, be aged 18 to 55, "be willing to learn and work", and have to apply through a Google Site.

The post ends with the text: "If You Are Interested [SEND MESSAGE INBOX] and we will Reply you in your inbox Right Now."

The same job ad has been shared to Facebook groups with thousands to hundreds of thousands of followers.

Is this job ad legit? Or is it just another scam, like so many others Africa Check has previously debunked?

Almost identical to other debunked scams

A big red flag that indicated straight away that the claim might be a scam was the similarities in text and link to two other fake Facebook job adverts we have recently debunked.

All three job adverts offer the same salary, claim "no education needed", require applicants to be between 28 and 55 and end with the same text which reads "If You Are Interested [SEND MESSAGE INBOX] and we will Reply you in your inbox Right Now".

The posts also link to similar Google Sites that our antivirus software has blocked as potential malware.

Malware is software that is designed to cause harm, damage, or steal data from your device.

Asking users to send an inbox message is a tactic used by scammers to phish information from users for potential fraudulent purposes, such as identity numbers or banking details.

'We urge you to be cautious to ensure the legitimacy of job ads and offers' - Ackermans

The company has previously warned job seekers about recruitment scams on its social media accounts.

One post from August 2024 reads:

We have been alerted to fake Ackermans job advertisements circulating via social media, SMS and WhatsApp.We urge you to be cautious to ensure the legitimacy of job ads and offers. If you are unsure whether an ad is real or fake, please visit our official careers website for verification or your nearest Ackermans branch for in-store positions.We assure you that Ackermans will never charge a recruitment fee.

Ackermans advised that those looking to work at the retailer should visit the company's career page on its official website.

We're no stranger to scams

