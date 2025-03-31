Gabonese Miner Comilog Reports 10 Percent Drop in Operating Profit

31 March 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Gabonese mining company Comilog, a subsidiary of France's Eramet, reported consolidated revenue of 718.1 billion CFA francs ($1.18 billion) in 2024
  • Operating profit fell 10% year-on-year to 173.7 billion CFA francs ($284.7 million), while net profit stood at 38.7 billion CFA francs ($63.5 million)
  • In 2025, Comilog plans to transport between 6.7 and 7.2 million tonnes, aiming to reduce FOB cash costs to $2.0-$2.2 per dmtu

Gabonese mining company Comilog, a subsidiary of France's Eramet, reported consolidated revenue of 718.1 billion CFA francs ($1.18 billion) in 2024, reflecting reduced global demand and disruptions in supply. Operating profit fell 10% year-on-year to 173.7 billion CFA francs ($284.7 million), while net profit stood at 38.7 billion CFA francs ($63.5 million).

High-grade manganese ore production dropped 8% to 6.8 million tonnes, with transported volumes also down 8% to 6.1 million tonnes. The company cited weak carbon steel production and global ore demand, compounded by Cyclone Megan in Australia and a temporary shutdown in Moanda, Gabon.

In 2025, Comilog plans to transport between 6.7 and 7.2 million tonnes, aiming to reduce FOB cash costs to $2.0-$2.2 per dmtu. A four-day strike in March 2025 halted operations and caused estimated losses of 2 billion CFA francs ($3.3 million) per day. The strike ended following government mediation.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Comilog's 2024 results underline pressure from weak global demand and production disruptions. An 8% drop in output and an operating profit decline show vulnerability to external shocks like weather events and commodity cycles. Manganese ore markets were hit by lower global steel demand and logistical setbacks. At the start of 2025, a wage dispute triggered a strike, paralyzing operations in Moanda. Union demands for a flat 100,000 CFA francs monthly wage hike were rejected. Management offered a tiered raise instead. With losses rising and tensions escalating, Gabon's president intervened to resume negotiations. The strike ended on March 10. Despite challenges, Comilog remains key to Gabon's economy. It contributes 600 billion CFA francs ($984.4 million) annually through taxes and local investments. Plans to optimize costs and stabilize production in 2025 will be closely watched, especially amid lingering labor issues and fragile global demand.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.