Liberia: LCC Refutes Reports of Rev. Reeves' Suspension

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has refuted the reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged suspension of its president, Rev. Samuel Reeves.

The Council's Secretary General, Reverend Dr. Christopher Toe, dismissed these claims, labeling them as misleading and the work of detractors.

During the weekend, stories circulated on the suspension of Rev. Reeves went viral on social media after allegedly criticizing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's purchase of a luxurious car.

But, speaking with newsmen in an interview, LCC's Secretary General, Rev. Christopher Toe, described the story on social media as a work of detractors.

According to Rev. Toe, the LCC leadership, which is also chaired by Rev. Reeves, did not meet or discuss anything regarding the suspension of anyone or members of the council.

The LCC Secretary General is therefore cautioning individuals writing all types of stuff using the council to desist to come clean to be man enough by speaking out in order to be identified.

These statements of clarity stemmed from what the LCC described as a series of fabricated stories against the organization and its president.

On Friday, the first of the "fabricated stories emerged, indicating that the LCC had expressed concerns regarding President Joseph Boakai's reported procurement of a luxurious 2025 Lexus, valued at more than US$400,000.

The widely circulated social media report criticizing the government over the purchase of a bulletproof vehicle.

However, the council refuted this claim that it was behind a controversial statement circulating online.

In a strong rebuttal, LCC Secretary General, Rev. Christopher Toe, dismissed the story as false and misleading, describing it as a calculated attempt to tarnish the reputation of LCC president, Reeves.

"The Liberia Council of Churches has not issued any statement regarding the purchase of a bulletproof vehicle for President Boakai. This is fake news aimed at damaging the integrity of our President and the Council," Reverend Dr. Toe stated.

He further challenged the originators of the story to reveal their identities and refrain from misusing the council's logo and the image of Reverend Dr. Reeves for deceptive purposes.

The LCC emphasized its commitment to truth and transparency, urging the public to verify information from credible sources before circulating it.

As if that was not enough, another report emerged Saturday, March 29, indicating that the LCC had suspended Rev. Reeves for unilaterally issuing a statement against President Boakai.

Reports noted that the LCC had announced the suspension of its President, Rev. Reeves for a period of three months following an internal investigation into a social media release that criticized President Joseph Boakai's purchase of a luxurious vehicle. The statement, which went viral, was allegedly issued unilaterally by Rev. Reeves, without the consent or approval of the LCC's governing body.

According to the allegedly fabricated story, the LCC leaders expressed disappointment over Rev. Dr. Reeves' decision to publicly criticize the president, emphasizing that such actions contradict Christian teachings, particularly the Biblical command to pray for and support leaders rather than shame them.

However, Rev. Toe, in another statement, clarified that the Council's leadership did not convene to discuss any suspension of Rev. Reeves or any other members.

"Since last week some individuals have embarked on carrying false stories on social media on the LCC," he said. "I want to caution the media to disregard these stories because they are fake, false and misleading the public about the position of the LCC on a number of national issues."

The LCC Chief Scribe warned against spreading false information and urged those responsible to come forward with honesty. The Council emphasized its commitment to truth and transparency, urging the public to verify information from reliable sources before sharing it.

Boakai Faces criticism Over Purchase of Luxury Lexus

President Joseph Boakai has come under public scrutiny following the presence of luxury Lexus LX 700HR Ultra Luxury SUV in his convoy during an event hosted by the Central Bank of Liberia on March 27.

Critics point out the perceived discrepancy between this display and Boakai's prior condemnation of extravagant government spending on vehicles in October 2024. His earlier stance prioritized practical governance over lavish expenditures, prompting concerns about potential contradictions in the administration's fiscal discipline.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The head of the Center for Transparency and Accountability (CENTAL), Anderson D. Miamen, and others expressed disapproval of the luxury vehicle's inclusion in the presidential convoy, citing the disparity between ostentatious displays of wealth and the country's economic challenges.

Criticism has centered on the perceived disconnect between luxury spending and pressing issues such as insufficient school resources in rural areas. The absence of a response from the Boakai administration has fueled further discontent among critics, who question the leadership's alignment with the needs and realities of ordinary Liberians amidst economic hardships.

The issue has sparked a broader debate on responsible governance and public spending priorities within the country.

Awaiting the administration's official response, the public discourse continues to reflect concerns over the perceived symbolism of luxury vehicles in official capacities and the implications for leadership accountability and public trust.