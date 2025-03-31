Nigeria: Governor Namadi Grants Pardon to 10 Inmates

31 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ali Rabiu Ali

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar A. Namadi, has granted state pardon to 10 inmates serving various terms in Nigerian Correctional Service Centres.

The governor said the move was part of his gesture to mark this year's Ramadan fasting and Eid el Fitr celebration.

A statement by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Bello Abdulkadir Fanini, said the pardon was granted following the recommendation by the state's Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The statement explained that four inmates who exhibited good character were pardoned to be on probation, while one inmate was pardoned on the ground of ill health. Additionally, five fully reformed inmates with less than a year remaining in their sentences were granted unconditional pardon.

The advisory council commended Governor Namadi's commitment to the rule of law, equity, fairness and principles of forgiveness.

The pardon has been conveyed to the State's Comptroller of the Nigerian Correctional Service for immediate compliance.

