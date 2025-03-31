Uganda Seeks Chinese Investment in Mining and Petroleum At Liaoning Conference

31 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

Uganda has stepped up its efforts to attract Chinese investment in its mining and petroleum sectors, hosting the inaugural Uganda-China (Liaoning) Mining and Petroleum Investment Promotion Conference in Shenyang China.

The high-profile event, organized by the Uganda Embassy in China, the Uganda Consulate in Guangzhou, and the Liaoning Provincial Department of Commerce, showcased Uganda's rich natural resources and investment-friendly policies.

The Permanent Secretary ministry of Energy Irene Bateebe, emphasized the country's readiness to partner with Chinese investors.

"Uganda is rich in minerals and petroleum resources, and we are building the right legal frameworks, infrastructure, and incentives to ensure value addition, sustainability, and returns on investment," Bateebe stated.

The conference followed the recent elevation of Uganda-China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024, reinforcing deeper economic cooperation.

In a video address, President Yoweri Museveni assured Chinese investors of a stable business environment.

"Uganda is stable, open, and eager to work with long-term partners. We welcome you to be part of our transformation journey," Museveni said.

Over the years President has put in place incentives that attract investors in the country, offering tax holidays, land, among other incentives.

Key presentations highlighted Uganda's investment-ready projects, with major Chinese firms, including CNOOC, showcasing their involvement in Uganda's oil and gas industry.

The event also promoted sub-national cooperation, particularly the sister-city agreement between Jinja and Shenyang, expected to enhance trade and infrastructure development.

The Uganda Embassy extended an invitation for a Chinese business delegation to visit Uganda, reinforcing its commitment to fostering long-term investment partnerships.

A number of Chinese investors are already in Uganda and many find Uganda a good investment ground.

