Uganda: Kitagwenda District Commercial Officer On the Run As PDM Extortion Allegations Swirl

The Kitagwenda District Commercial Officer (DCO), Fred Musinguzi, is reportedly on the run following allegations of extorting money from parish chiefs and SACCO leaders under the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The scandal has raised serious concerns over corruption in the implementation of the PDM programme, which is meant to uplift local communities through structured enterprise development.

As the focal person for PDM in the district, Musinguzi's role includes guiding enterprise selection, facilitating training, and overseeing the production of the initiative.

However, the programme has been marred by corruption allegations, with reports indicating that he has been demanding bribes before approving the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries.

The Kitagwenda District Resident Commissioner (RDC), Nicholus Nuwagira, confirmed the allegations, stating that his office had received complaints regarding the DCO's misconduct.

"We have received information that the commercial officer has been misusing his office in the implementation of the PDM programme. My office is committed to ensuring that such tendencies stop," Nuwagira asserted.

This is not the first time Musinguzi has been implicated in corruption. In July 2023, he was forced by the then-Kitagwenda RDC to refund over shs 30 million, which he had allegedly taken from Emyooga SACCOs.

During a recent district council session, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) announced an initiative to transfer parish and sub-county chiefs, as well as town clerks, as part of a broader strategy to enhance transparency and accountability in the PDM programme.

Efforts to reach Musinguzi for a comment were successful, but he declined to respond to the allegations against him.

As investigations continue, authorities in Kitagwenda remain determined to uphold integrity in public service and ensure that the PDM initiative benefits its intended recipients without corruption hindrances.