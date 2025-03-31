Uganda Waragi Takes On Sponsorship of Ndeku Nyama Choma Festival

Uganda Waragi, through its lemon and Ginger variant has announced its sponsorship of the fourth edition of the Ndeku Nyama Choma Festival, set to take place between April 11 to 13 at Nyungu Yamawe in Bulindo.

The announcement was made during a Ranchers Finest endorsed cookoff between popular influencer Albert Katuruguma and The Mith that attracted attendance from influencers and the media at Shisa Nyama Village in Bugoloobi.

Ndeku Nyama Choma Festival is a vibrant cultural platform that unites meat lovers for a cultural exchange experience through music, roasted meat, and drinks.

Under the theme of Diversity, Taste of Africa, and African Rhymes, the 4th edition of the festival promises a wholesome experience that will highlight the richness of African heritage through top-notch live music performances from Ugandan music sensations like Tracy Melon, Fyno and more.

While making the announcement, Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager Uganda Waragi at Uganda Breweries, emphasized that the sponsorship reflects the brand's commitment to celebrating authentic Ugandan experiences.

"Uganda Waragi has been central at key moments of celebration within the Ugandan entertainment scene. And as the spirit that binds us, Ndeku Nyama Choma Festival was the perfect platform to bind our consumers in the true essence of celebration, culture, and connection", he noted.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to uniting our consumers through shared and unique experiences that are deeply rooted in culture."

Festival organizers also expressed gratitude towards Uganda Waragi, highlighting the brand's alignment with the festival's core values.

"Uganda Waragi's sponsorship is a perfect match for what the Ndeku Nyama Choma Festival stands for - celebrating our African heritage, bringing people together, and embracing the diversity of our cultures. This partnership enables us to create an even richer experience for festival-goers, making this edition the most exciting one yet," said Akankwasa Junior, the festival organizer.

"Festival lovers should look forward to an exciting lineup of live music performances, a variety of roasted delicacies, cultural showcases, and Uganda Waragi's signature lemon and ginger that perfectly complements the vibrant atmosphere of the festival."

The roast off launch was highlighted with a house music takeover from Dj Chapat and Kamali while Che Che music sensation Fhyno, and Emma Frost serenaded the crowd with some the popular Ugandan hits.