Uganda: Eid Celebrations Marred By Election Violence Fears, Leaders Call for Peace

Thousands of Muslims gathered at Kibuli mosque today to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

However, the festive mood was overshadowed by growing concerns about potential violence in the lead-up to Uganda's next general elections.

In his sermon, Supreme Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Muhammed Galabuzi, condemned the recent reports of brutality allegedly carried out by security forces, including the use of drones against civilians.

Describing those responsible as "animals in the human body," Sheikh Galabuzi urged the government to ensure peaceful elections, adding, "If the government cannot afford peaceful elections, then it should stop the elections."

His sentiments were echoed by Prince Kassim Nakibinge, the titular head of Muslims, who spoke at a post-prayer feast.

Prince Nakibinge voiced concerns about the conduct of security forces during the Kawempe North by-elections, questioning how those meant to protect citizens could turn out to be their tormentors.

"How can forces expected to protect citizens turn out to be their tormentors?" he asked.

The Prince also cautioned young people against risking their lives in "worthless elections," urging security commanders to show humanity and respect the rule of law.

"You can't use force to change one's views," he stated. "Fake loyalty can't yield. Those who suffered at the hands of security agencies, we sympathize with them. The elections are not worth death."

Prince Nakibinge also addressed concerns over a proposed government policy to centralize school fee collection through the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), urging the Ministry of Education to reconsider and engage with stakeholders.

"We have good reasons against the policy," he asserted.

The event also saw political tensions rise as leaders traded blame over the recent Kampala floods that claimed several lives.

The day ended with a dramatic turn as multiple political hopefuls announced their intentions to run for the Kawempe mayor race, further highlighting the political climate ahead of the upcoming elections.

As tensions continue to mount, leaders are calling for peace and dialogue, urging the government and security forces to prioritize the safety and well-being of Ugandans during the electoral process.