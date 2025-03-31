Zimbabwe: Police Probe Arson At Zanu-PF-Linked Tycoons Tagwirei and Chivayo's Business Premises

FOLLOWING alleged bombings in which vehicles were set alight outside the offices of Zanu PF-linked businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei, as well as a petrol station in Harare on Thursday night, police have confirmed they are investigating the incidents.

These suspected bombings occurred hours after expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member and militant war veteran Blessed Geza named Tagwirei and Chivayo as "criminals around the President".

In his explosive address Wednesday evening, Geza warned that action against all the corrupt individuals he named, Chivayo and Tagwirei among them, would be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

While he stopped short of specifying the precise action to be taken against these so-called "criminals surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa", his words have now taken on a decidedly ominous tone.

In a statement released Friday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that authorities are investigating incidents involving vehicles that were set ablaze at Tagwirei and Chivayo's business premises.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received reports of petrol instigated burning of moving vehicles at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands, and Goromonzi on 28 March 2025 between 12 midnight and 4am.

"This was done by suspects who were driving the vehicles. They quickly jumped onto accompanying vehicles and ran away. Police are conducting investigations into the incidents," Nyathi said.

The curious timing of the attacks, so soon after Geza's pronouncements, have raised eyebrows. Some observers are suggesting that Geza's words might have been the straw that broke the camel's back, inciting individuals to take matters into their own hands.

Other commentators believe that there is more to this than meets the eye, and that the bombings could be the result of internal power struggles inside Zanu PF.