South Africa: Joburg Ice Skater Brings Gold Medal Back From Special Olympics in Italy

Naledi Hlalele from Johannesburg glided to victory with a gold medal at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

She was one of six athletes chosen to represent South Africa at the international winter games earlier in March.

The South African athletes competed in figure skating and speed skating. Besides Hlalele's gold, team SA also won three silver and two bronze medals.

A young figure skater from Johannesburg, retuned to a hero's welcome after winning gold at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

Naledi Hlalele, 20, joked that when they announced that she had won, she thought she was being teased. "I said 'no guys, stop lying'. But then they told me again and I was really excited," she said. "I started jumping around and celebrating, it was a great feeling," said Hlalele.

She was one of six athletes chosen to represent South Africa at the international winter games from 8 to 15 March, which featured more than 1,500 athletes from about100 countries. The South African athletes competed in figure skating and speed skating. Besides Hlalele's gold, team SA also won three silver and two bronze medals.

The team, especially Hlalele, returned to a hero's welcome, with scores of relatives and fans rushing to take photographs with them on their return to OR Tambo Airport.

The Special Olympics is aimed at children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Hlalele attends the Jiswa School in Lenasia, an education and training centre for learners with intellectual disabilities. The school runs a programme where learners are taken for ice skating lessons at the Northgate Ice Rink in Johannesburg. This is where Hlalele's love for the sport began.

At first she found the ice challenging, but with the help of her coaches she progressed quickly. "I can't dance to save my life, but when I'm on the ice, I feel like I can dance. I love being on the ice. I feel so free," said Hlalele.

"I have to thank my family, my teachers and coaches who always encouraged and supported me. Without them I wouldn't be here today celebrating a gold medal."

The school has supported Hlalele throughout her journey, even helping to raise money for her trip to Italy. "Naledi's victory is a true inspiration, reminding us of all that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. We are beyond proud of her and celebrate this amazing milestone with her," the school said in a statement after her return.

Special Olympics South Africa chairperson Mathews Phosa said he was proud of the team but emphasised that the competition goes beyond just winning medals.

"This victory tells us a story as South Africans, to not exclude or hide people with intellectual disabilities. The rights of people with intellectual disabilities must be asserted," said Phosa.

Hlalele, who will be completing her schooling this year, plans to pursue her interest in beauty and skin care while continuing to skate.

"I would encourage kids to focus on their sport. They must be committed, and they must be disciplined. And they must believe in themselves," said Hlalele.