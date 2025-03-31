Kenya: Ignore This Facebook Page Impersonating Overdraft Service Fuliza and Offering Loans to Kenyans

Ignore this Facebook page impersonating overdraft service Fuliza and offering loans to Kenyans

IN SHORT: While digital lending platforms are increasingly becoming an obvious choice for Kenyans looking for instant loans, applicants should be wary of imposters. This Facebook page using Fuliza's name is fake and should not be trusted.

The Facebook page Fuliza Loan Increase promises Kenyans loans of up to KSh100,000 (about US$768).

The page uses the name "Fuliza" to promote the loan offers. Fuliza is an overdraft service run by Safaricom, Kenya's largest telecoms company, in partnership with two of the country's biggest banks.

The service allows M-Pesa mobile money users to complete a transaction even if they don't have enough funds in their account. M-Pesa is Safaricom's mobile money transfer and payment service.

The page's adverts include images of bundles of money, perhaps to entice users. It asks those interested to call or send a WhatsApp message to the number provided.

The adverts have been republished dozens of times on Facebook groups with thousands of members, attracting enquiries from interested users.

But are they legit? We checked.

Fake Facebook page and offers

The page listed "0788043117" as its contact number. But we could not find this number on the Safaricom website. This is the first hint that the page is not associated with Fuliza or any other Safaricom products and could be an imposter.

Africa Check also noted that despite claiming to represent a service by Safaricom, the page did not list the company's website or address. Its "Intro" section on Facebook remains empty. This is suspicious as Safaricom has included all the necessary details on its official Facebook page.

This page uses the same blurred and unbranded images of bundles of money to advertise the loans. Reputable institutions tend to have professionally designed graphics that use the company's logo and colours. This helps to identify them as legitimate businesses. Blurred and unbranded images suggest they may have been taken from elsewhere.

It has republished its adverts dozens of times on different Facebook groups. Fake pages often use this trick to quickly get the attention of as many unsuspecting users as possible without spending money on advertising. Genuine companies rarely repost their adverts across Facebook groups.

The Facebook page is fake and its offers are scams.

To help protect yourself from such scams, read our guide on how to spot them here.