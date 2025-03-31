Kenya: BCLB Orders Audit of Aviator, Crash Games Amid Regulatory Crackdown

31 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has directed all licensed gaming operators to submit their aviator and crash games for regulatory review, citing concerns over fairness, transparency, and consumer protection.

Operators have seven days to provide a comprehensive list of these games for audit and approval, or risk immediate suspension of the offerings on their platforms.

"This directive is in response to growing public concerns about the mechanics of aviator and crash games," BCLB stated.

Key requirements include full disclosure of game mechanics, betting processes, and outcome algorithms.

Operators must also submit independent audit certifications verifying fairness and randomness.

Additionally, gaming firms must provide details about game providers, including certifications from recognized gaming laboratories.

Standalone aviator and crash game applications will no longer be permitted, and integration into sportsbook or online casino platforms is now mandatory.

Non-compliance could lead to severe penalties under the Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act Cap. 131, including suspension or revocation of operating licenses.

