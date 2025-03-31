Liberia: PCC Donates to Muslim Community

In a gesture of solidarity and goodwill, the city government of Paynesville, has donated essential food items to the Muslim communities across the five electoral districts of Paynesville.

The donation, the first of its kind in the municipality, took place over the weekend in District #2 at the Jacob Central Mosque.

The assorted food items included a huge cow, bags of rice, and gallons of vegetable oil-all aimed at supporting members of the Islamic community as the fast month of Ramadan comes to a close. The donation took place after Friday prayer at the Islamic Prosperity Mosque in St. Francis community, Paynesville.

The program was attended by local leaders, members of the Muslim community, and residents.

Mayor Robert S. Bestman, in a brief statement, expressed his excitement and support for the local Muslim community, acknowledging the significance of Ramadan and the values of compassion, generosity, and unity it embodies.

"As you are about to celebrate the end of this sacred month, it is essential to support one another and foster a sense of belonging within our diverse city. I hope this donation helps bring joy to the families during Eid al-Fitr," said Mayor Bestman.

Mayor Bestman emphasized that the donation was not an act of favor but rather an obligation done in recognition of the sacrifices made by Muslims as they fasted and prayed for the nation and the city.

"This is a society where we are all interrelated and come from one community," Mayor Bestman stated. "Identifying with the Islamic community is not a mere gesture; it is a responsibility. You have dedicated an entire month to praying for our nation, our city, and our people. It is only right that we stand with you in appreciation."

Reflecting on the significance of fasting, Mayor Bestman acknowledged the discipline and devotion required.

"I know many of you have gone without food all day, sacrificing your comfort to pray for peace, prosperity, and unity in Liberia. Some may take it lightly, but we understand the depth of your commitment and the power of your prayers."

The mayor assured the Muslim community that this act of kindness would not be a one-time event but an annual tradition as long as he remains in office.

"As long as I am Mayor, we will continue this every year. This is not just for you but for the entire city because your prayers uplift all of us," he affirmed.

Mayor Bestman also noted that his decision to support the Muslim community was made in consultation with key stakeholders, including the only Muslim lawmaker among the five representatives of Paynesville and the City Council Chair, who is also a Muslim.

"We wanted to ensure balance and inclusivity. Our goal is to lead a city that embraces all people, regardless of their religious background."

"On behalf of the Muslim communities of Paynesville, we say thank you. We ask Almighty Allah to bless you and grant you success in all your endeavors," the Imam said. "As the Prophet Muhammad taught, 'Whosoever renders you a service, appreciate them.' May Allah reward you abundantly."

The Imam appreciated Mayor Bestman for his thoughtful contributions and highlighted the significance of community solidarity during times of reflection and gratitude. He also commended the mayor's commitment to fostering a supportive environment where all residents can flourish, come together, and share in the blessings of the holiday.

Montserrado County District #2 Representative, Sekou S. Kanneh, who is also a member of the Paynesville Legislative Caucus, lauded the mayor for the gesture.

"This is the very first time for me to see the city government of Paynesville identifying with the Muslim community of Paynesville," Kanneh, himself a Muslim, said.

Paynesville City Council Chairman, Sheik Yaya Jalloh, also lauded the mayor for his thoughtfulness.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr in Paynesville is expected to be a vibrant affair, with families coming together to share meals, participate in prayer, and rejoice in the completion of a month dedicated to self-discipline and community service.

As the festivities begin, residents are encouraged to join in the celebrations and extend their warm wishes to their Muslim neighbors, fostering unity and understanding in the spirit of Eid.

Meanwhile, as Ramadan nears its conclusion, Mayor Bestman also extended an invitation to the Muslim community for an official post-Ramadan dinner at Paynesville City Hall on April 6.

"We came here today with a few bags of rice and cooking oil to support you in these last ten days of Ramadan, but after Ramadan ends, we want to officially honor you with a special dinner at City Hall to express our gratitude for your prayers and contributions to our city."

The donation over the weekend concluded with prayers for the city, its leadership, and the nation, reinforcing the message of unity and shared purpose among Paynesville's diverse communities.