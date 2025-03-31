Liberia: AITB, FAO to Launch Nationwide Mapping of Tvet Institutions

The Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB), under the leadership of Mr. Abraham Billy, Director General, is leading a transformative initiative to strengthen Liberia's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector in alignment with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID). This agenda emphasizes workforce development, job creation, industrialization, and economic transformation as core pillars of inclusive national progress.

In a significant move to reform the TVET landscape, AITB is launching a nationwide mapping exercise to identify and assess all TVET institutions across the country. The goal is to identify institutional strengths, uncover gaps, and explore opportunities for improving quality, expanding access, and enhancing the relevance of technical and vocational education programs.

This vital national exercise is being supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. FAO's support reflects its ongoing commitment to skills development, youth empowerment, and food system transformation, recognizing that a strong TVET sector is foundational to achieving sustainable development.

In addition to the mapping, AITB is also working on the development of a standardized curriculum for all TVET programs to be adopted by institutions nationwide. This effort will ensure greater alignment of training programs with labor market demands, national priorities, and global standards.

To ensure effective implementation, AITB will roll out a comprehensive capacity-building program for TVET instructors and administrators as well as other stakeholders. These training sessions will focus on modern teaching methodologies, curriculum delivery, and administrative efficiency to improve learning outcomes and institutional performance.

"Our goal is to ensure that Liberia's TVET institutions are not only functional but future-ready," said Mr. Billy. "With support from FAO and other partners, we are laying the foundation for a skilled workforce that can drive industrial growth, reduce unemployment, and promote national development."

This collaborative initiative between AITB and FAO marks a major milestone in repositioning Liberia's TVET sector as a powerful tool for economic transformation, youth empowerment, and inclusive development.