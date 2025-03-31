Liberia: Outrage in Bong County

In recent weeks, citizens have expressed alarm over Superintendent Norris' alleged failure to present a formal report outlining her administration's activities and operations. James Kollie, a native of Bong County, along with several other concerned citizens, argued that the Local Government Act of 2018 mandates the superintendent's office to submit reports to both the county council and the Office of the President--an obligation they claim has yet to be fulfilled or made public.

The concerned citizens have urged local officials to prioritize public accountability and view governance as a service to the people rather than personal interests.

When contacted about the allegations, Superintendent Hawa Norris declined to comment, stating that she would only discuss the matter with journalists she is familiar with. She further suggested that such concerns should be addressed directly with her office rather than through the media.

In a related development, Bong County Council Chairman Aaron Sakie Falah asserted that the nine-member council had submitted a report to Bongese through a program sponsored by NAYMOTE. However, inside sources from NAYMOTE who spoke to us on the basis of anonymity refuted this claim, clarifying that the engagement between NAMOTE and the county council was solely intended to raise awareness about the council's role and the impact of the Local Government Act--not as a formal reporting session, as Chairman Falah suggested.

The situation has fueled growing public concern over transparency and accountability in Bong County's local governance.