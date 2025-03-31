Liberia: Eminent Sons Return to LPDP

Monrovia — Several eminent sons of the Liberia People's Democratic Party (LPDP) return to the party here, after they were suspended and disaffiliated.

Those returning are LPDP political godfather Senator Alex Tyler, Dr. Togar Gayewea McIntosh, Transport Minister Sirleaf Taylor, former Bomi County Senator Richard Devine, and former Labor Inspector- D. Eric Kpayea.

Their return marks a rebranding of the party and official launch of its homecoming fund drive.

Dr. Togar G. Micntosh, an eminent partisan of the LPDP says their return is to enhance political participation of the party.

"As a political institution, we have to enhance our participation because the party was disrespected and disregarded by the Congress for Democratic Change during the coalition marriage," he explains.

He reaffirms that the LPDP will remain a strong, vibrant political institution that will compete for the Presidency.

"We're back home. The Liberia People's Democratic Party is our home," and our focus is rebuilding our political base", Dr. Micntosh declares, while signaling a renewed sense of direction and independence.

For his part, Senator Alex Tyler, reawakens the spirit of partisans, while rallying them to come together in unity for forward march of the party.

Meanwhile, the LPDP, which was part of the tripartite coalition that helped elect former President George Weah during the 2017 Presidential election, now appears to be reevaluating its political alliances and strategizing for future engagements.

Maryland County Senator James Biney, hails partisans of the LPDP for holding together in unity. Editing by Jonathan Browne