Kenya: House-Help Arrested for Stealing Sh2.2million From Employer

Nairobi — A 29-year-old woman suspected of stealing 2.2 million Shillings from her employer's home has been apprehended at her hideout in Malava, Kakamega County.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi Regional Headquarters, along with their counterparts from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, traced the woman through forensic leads.

Upon interrogation, she led detectives to Kapsoi, Vihiga County, where Sh700,000 was recovered from her grandmother's house.

The operation then continued to her rural home in Kipkaren, Uasin Gishu County, where detectives recovered three chain links purchased with the stolen money.

The househelp further led detectives to Nairobi's South B, Fuata Nyayo area, where an additional Sh800,000 was recovered from her rented house.

The DCI launched investigations after the employer reported that the security guard at her home had informed her that the house-help had been seen leaving with a large carrier bag on March 16, 2025.

The employer, who had left the house to run errands, attempted to reach her house-help, only to find the phone switched off.

The house-help had claimed she was delivering something for her boss.

"Sensing something was not right, the owner of the house rushed back home, only to discover that the 2.2 million Shillings she had kept safely in her bedroom had vanished," said the agency led by Amin Mohammed.

The house-help is now in custody at Capitol Hill Police Station, undergoing processing as she awaits her day in court.