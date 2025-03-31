Africa: PMI Global Summit Series Africa 2025 Returns to Rwanda

Kigali — Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority on project management, is pleased to announce that PMI Global Summit Series Africa 2025 will take place from 19 to 21 August 2025 at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda. This marks the highly anticipated return of the event following its postponement in 2024. As the only event of its kind in Africa, the Summit will convene key stakeholders shaping the future of project management--fostering collaboration, innovation, and skills development.

PMI Sub-Saharan Africa's flagship Global Summit Series Africa returns with an expanded agenda, offering expert-led discussions and enhanced engagement for project professionals. With the theme "Africa On Purpose: Gather. Grow. Guide," the event will convene industry leaders, executives, and government representatives to advance project management's role in Africa's development.

Held in Rwanda, renowned for its world-class infrastructure and status as a premier conference destination, the Summit will feature thought-provoking keynotes, industry-focused panels, and discussions on AI, digital transformation, and sustainability shaping the future of project management

"The decision to return to Rwanda was a natural one, as the country reflects key values that drive successful project management--innovation, resilience, and a commitment to progress," says George Asamani, Managing Director, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa. "We also wanted to honour our commitment to project professionals in Rwanda and ensure that the efforts of the community in organising PMI Global Summit Series Africa were not in vain. In fact, their work has laid an even stronger foundation for a Summit that will be more impactful, relevant, and future-focused than ever before."

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops and masterclasses, equipping them with practical skills to navigate the complexities of modern-day projects. PMI Global Summit Series Africa will also feature AI-focused educational sessions, immersive activities, and exclusive learning and networking opportunities. Additionally, attendees will gain first-hand insights into the newest certifications and professional development opportunities from PMI, ensuring they remain competitive and prepared for the future of work.

"We are excited to bring this truly global experience to professionals in the region, providing them with access to world-class insights, expertise, and networking opportunities that will empower them to drive impactful change in their industries and communities," says Innocent Kayigamba, President, PMI Rwanda Chapter.

PMI Global Summit Series Africa will also feature a dedicated Youth Edition, aimed at equipping the next generation of project leaders with the skills and mind-set needed to thrive in the professional world. Designed for students, young professionals, and emerging leaders, this edition will offer tailored sessions focusing on leadership skills, career development, and the role of project management in driving innovation and entrepreneurship.

With AI, evolving methodologies, and global collaboration shaping the profession, this edition will prepare young professionals to lead with confidence and adaptability in a changing world. PMI has been at the forefront of building project management capacity across Africa, recognising that project managers are essential in driving economic development, infrastructure expansion, and social impact projects.

"By fostering an early appreciation for project management principles, we reinforce our commitment to developing Africa's talent pipeline and ensuring the profession continues to drive the continent's growth," adds Asamani.

Registration for this influential gathering is open. Until April 30, 2025, early registrants will receive exclusive early-bird pricing.

PMI Global Summit Series Africa is an opportunity for organisations, brands, and partners to align themselves with Africa's most prestigious gathering of project professionals. PMI invites companies to sponsor or exhibit at the event, offering them direct access to a highly engaged audience of decision-makers, project leaders, and business executives. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact phumza.dyani@pmi.org.

