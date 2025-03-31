Africa: Continued Partnership to Enhance Pathogen Genomic Surveillance and Bioinformatics for Public Health in Africa

press release

In a strategic move to bolster Africa's preparedness for future pandemics, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in partnership with the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) and with support from the Mastercard Foundation, has launched a groundbreaking program on genomic surveillance and bioinformatics to enhance public health resilience across the continent.

The program, launched under Phase II of the Saving Lives and Livelihoods (SLL) initiative, aims to strengthen Africa's ability to respond effectively to pandemic preparedness and response by building robust infrastructure in molecular diagnostics, genomic sequencing, biobanking, and bioinformatics across African Union (AU) Member States.

Through this initiative, participating countries will benefit from the provision of advanced laboratory equipment, essential reagents, in-depth training for healthcare professionals, and the development of modern data-sharing platforms that support timely, quality-assured exchange of pathogen data. These components are critical to improving early disease detection, monitoring pathogen evolution, and coordinating effective responses to public health emergencies.

"These investments are central to strengthening Africa's ability to detect, monitor, and respond to public health threats in real time," said Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. "By advancing genomic surveillance and bioinformatics, we are not only building critical technical capacity across Member States--we are reinforcing the continent's collective preparedness and resilience to ensure regional and global health security. This initiative ensures that no country is left behind. We deeply value the partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and ASLM in driving this forward."

The program will also expand the continent's skilled workforce in genomics and bioinformatics by providing tailored training and professional development to laboratory and public health personnel. In addition, the Africa CDC Pathogen Data Sharing and Archiving Platform will be developed to facilitate cross-border collaboration and decision-making informed by real-time data.

"We are entering a critical phase in Africa's journey toward sustainable public health resilience," said Mr. Nqobile Ndlovu, CEO of ASLM. "By enhancing our capacity for genomic surveillance and bioinformatics, we are laying the foundation for stronger, faster, and more coordinated responses to the emerging threats of the future."

By aligning regional efforts and investing in scalable infrastructure, this initiative is expected to significantly enhance Africa's capacity for early detection, monitoring, and containment of infectious diseases. It will also improve the coordination of data-driven responses to health emergencies and ultimately increase resilience across AU Member States.

This collaborative effort reflects the importance of sustained partnerships in advancing public health security and sets a new benchmark for innovation in health systems strengthening on the continent. As Africa continues to confront global health challenges, the launch of this program marks a pivotal step in safeguarding the health and livelihoods of millions of people.

This program reinforces Africa CDC's commitment to strengthening public health systems through innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity building. Working in close collaboration with ASLM and with the continued support of the Mastercard Foundation, Africa CDC is driving forward a continental vision for resilient health infrastructure--one that protects lives, promotes equitable access to technologies, and ensures Africa is better prepared for current and future health threats.