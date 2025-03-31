South Africa: SA Expresses Concern Over Rising Tensions in South Sudan

The South African Government has expressed deep concern over rising tensions in South Sudan, especially following the arrest of First Vice President, Dr Riek Machar, last Wednesday.

"We call upon all stakeholders in South Sudan to prioritise a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

"We further urge all parties to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) to create the necessary conditions for the effective implementation of the agreement," said International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola.

According to the BBC news outlet last week, an armed convoy led by senior security officials, entered the residence of Machar in the capital city of Juba and disarmed his bodyguards.

The report stated that Machar was detained along with his wife, Angelina Teny, who serves as the country's Interior Minister.

"In solidarity with the people of South Sudan, the department said the South African Government emphasises the necessity of collective efforts aimed at concluding the transitional period and ensuring the holding of inclusive elections by 2026, as mutually agreed upon by all stakeholders to have a democratic and peaceful end to the transitional period," the department added.