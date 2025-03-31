South Africa: Water and Sanitation Sector Is a Key Cog in Economic Growth

A well-functioning water and sanitation sector is not only a constitutional right and a pillar of development, but also a crucial factor in driving economic growth and job creation.

In his latest weekly newsletter to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa underscored the importance of efficient water management in boosting investor confidence and ensuring sustainable development.

"A well-functioning, efficient water and sanitation sector isn't just a constitutional imperative and a driver of development. It also instils business and investor confidence that in turn spurs economic growth and job creation.

"Working together as all spheres of government, business, communities and civil society, it is within our means to give effect to the constitutional right to access clean water and sufficient sanitation, and to achieve the water security our country needs," the President said on Monday.

Last week, government convened a landmark National Water and Sanitation Indaba to develop a clear plan for resolving challenges in the sector.

The Indaba brought together delegates representing national and local government, water boards, catchment management entities, the South African Local Government Association, scientific experts, innovators and the private sector.

Following the Indaba, the President reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply.

"The recommendations emanating from the Indaba give cause for great optimism. A number of the suggestions and solutions are focused, evidence-based and accompanied by clear delivery timelines.

"As the suggested solutions are implemented, we will chart a new course for the management of this most critical of resources. The Government of National Unity has prioritised achieving a secure and reliable water supply to sustain communities and support economic growth," the President said.

Infrastructure

One of the key outcomes of the Indaba was the prioritisation of structural reforms to improve water management.

Delegates were tasked with developing a sustainable turnaround plan that harnesses the momentum of the structural reform process initiated under the sixth administration.

These include reinstating the Drop water quality monitoring system, significantly improving the turnaround time for processing water use license applications, and a Raw Water Pricing Strategy.

The President noted that the establishment of a National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency is one of the most significant reforms in the sector to date.

The agency will be responsible for developing and managing national water infrastructure, and will mobilise financing for water infrastructure.

President Ramaphosa said that water infrastructure build is currently on an upward trajectory.

The government has already made strides in water infrastructure development, with the Infrastructure Fund securing R23 billion for seven large water infrastructure projects including Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, the Polihali Dam, and the Ntabelanga Dam on the uMzimvubu River.

The Indaba resolved that there should be deeper collaboration between the Water Partnerships Office and the private sector to mobilise financing over the next three years.

Financing

The President highlighted that a number of innovative financing models are being explored, including Green and Blue Bonds.

"A resolution was also taken to forge more non-commercial water provision partnerships with industrial sectors. A successful model of this kind is the Olifants Management Model project in Limpopo in partnership with mining houses.

"Water delivery implementation models and processes will be subject to rigorous review. By way of example, the process for the appointment of capable Water Service Providers will be standardised, and capacity assessments will be introduced for water boards," he said.

Water losses

Addressing concerns over water losses, President Ramaphosa said a large percentage of South Africa's purified water is being lost to leaks from municipal distribution systems.

"Water Services Authorities will have to develop mitigation programmes that include adequate budgets for maintenance, reducing leaks, closing illegal water connections and strengthening metering, billing and revenue collection.

"Demand management is an imperative. Government will roll out an extensive public awareness campaign to encourage people and businesses to use water sparingly," he said.

Crackdown on corruption

President Ramaphosa emphasised that the crackdown on corruption and organised crime in the sector is being intensified.

"A National Water and Sanitation Anti-Corruption Forum will be set up in collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit.

"A number of SIU investigations into allegations of fraud and corruption at several water boards have already been completed, and have resulted in resignations, dismissals, and criminal charges," he said.

In line with the resolutions taken at the Indaba, the President said that Water Service Authorities have to develop water infrastructure security plans to combat vandalism and theft of infrastructure within six months.

"The Indaba further resolved that communities should be more actively involved in the protection of our country's water infrastructure. One of the promising proposals that will be considered is setting up water committees in communities," he said.

The President further highlighted that the overwhelming consensus at the Indaba was that all efforts need to be made to support municipal authorities to fulfil their service delivery mandate.

He said that minimum competency regulations for water service providers will be developed, and municipalities will have to urgently fill key technical positions.

It was further resolved that mechanisms should be urgently developed to capacitate municipalities to utilise their Municipal Infrastructure Grant and Urban Settlements Development Grant for infrastructure upkeep.

"The resolutions taken by the Water and Sanitation Indaba, once successfully implemented, will help us turn the tide in our ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and build a capable, ethical, developmental state. As the old adage goes, water is life," the President said.