Angola: Cholera Outbreak - Angola Registers 142 New Cases

Luanda — A sum of 142 new cases of cholera were registered in the last 24 hours in the provinces of Benguela, Cuanza-Norte, Luanda, Bengo, Malanje, Icolo e Bengo, Namibe and Zaire.

According to the Information Bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which provides daily updates on cholera figures in Angola, 6 deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours, being 2 in Benguela, 1 in Bengo, Luanda, Malanje and Zaire.

According to the bulletin, out of the 142 cases reported, 57 are from Benguela, 34 from Cuanza-Norte, 20 from Luanda, 17 from Bengo, 8 from Malanje, 4 from Icolo & Bengo, 1 from Namibe and Zaire.

During the aforementioned period, 83 people were discharged from hospital and 401 are still hospitalized in various health units across the country.

Since the outbreak, in Jan first week, a cumulative total of 9,785 cases have been reported, with 4,432 in Luanda, 2,627 in Bengo, 867 in Icolo & Bengo, 835 in Cuanza-Norte, 525 in Benguela, 272 in Malanje, 65 in Cabinda, 56 in Zaire, 48 in Cuanza-Sul, 25 in Huambo, 15 in Uige, 7 in Huíla, 5 in Namibe, 2 in Bié and Cubango, while Cunene and Lunda-Sul registered one.

So far 383 deaths has occured, of which 163 in Luanda, 105 in Bengo, 40 in Cuanza-Norte, 34 in Benguela, 23 in Icolo & Bengo, 9 in Malanje, 5 in Cuanza-Sul, 3 in Zaire and 1 in Cabinda.

MCN/CF/jmc