Angola: Independence Anniversary - Head of State Announces Awarding of Medal On April 4

31 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço, announced on Monday (31) that the 50th anniversary of independence medal will be awarded to the first group of 247 personalities on April 4, the day of Peace and National Reconciliation in Angola.

Speaking at the opening of the ruling MPLA party's central committee meeting, the Head of State also recognized all those who, without expecting any kind of reward, made sacrifices to overthrow colonialism, achieve independence, fight apartheid and achieve peace and national reconciliation.

