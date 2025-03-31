Africa: AU Commission Chairperson to Deploy Panel of the Wise for South Sudan Mediation

31 March 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

After cordial direct talks with President Salva Kiir of the Republic of South Sudan, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Mahmoud Youssouf Ali addressed the evolving political situation in South Sudan and the recent violence in Nasir.

Expressing solidarity with the Government and people of South Sudan, the Chairperson reaffirmed the AU's unwavering commitment to dialogue, reconciliation, and lasting peace.

To enhance mediation efforts and support the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), the Chairperson is dispatching a high-level delegation of the AU Panel of the Wise to Juba to engage with all the stakeholders to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue.

The AU calls on all parties to uphold all the provisions of R-ARCSS and ensure its full implementation.

The AU remains actively engaged with regional and international partners, including IGAD, the EAC, and the United Nations, to support South Sudan's transition to durable peace and democracy.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.